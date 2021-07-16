A series of sharp explosions about noon Friday preceded a fire that consumed a recreational vehicle parked close to a mobile home at 550 Roaring Fork Road.
The vacant trailer sustained some fire damage in the section closest to the RV, but was saved by firefighters who arrived in time to keep the flames from spreading.
No injuries were reported. Three dogs apparently living escaped without injury.
No one had permission to be in the vacant mobile home. Drug users apparently had been inside, a sheriff’s department investigator said. The fire cause remains under investigation.
The owner of the trailer and RV, Mary Swanson, told sheriff’s deputies that the most recent trailer tenants were evicted in December, “but they keep coming back without her permission,” a report said.
A woman reportedly seen in the trailer about the time the RV fire was reported left as first responders arrived.
“After speaking with some of the personnel on scene, they stated there was a female on scene that left with someone in a pickup truck,” Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing the explosions.
“Boom, boom, boom, I don’t know how many, but I heard several,” Leonard Lawing said as he watched firefighters put water on the smoking remnants of the RV.
Shortly after hearing the explosions, Lawing saw smoke curling up from the property, which is up a steep driveway and not visible from the road. He walked over to investigate.
“I knew it was something bad. This right here was fully engulfed,” Lawing said as he motioned toward the RV.
“Thank God she got out. There was also two or three dogs in there,” Lawing said.
The owner of a car parked at the bottom of the driveway was identified. She is related to a man who had been evicted. He is currently in the Greene County Detention Center after being charged last week with methamphetamine possession and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The United, Mosheim and Tusculum volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire, which had ignited the section of the trailer close to the RV. A 2,100-gallon water tank was set up at the bottom of the driveway. Tanker trucks drew water from a nearby source to fight the fire.
Firefighters entered the trailer once the fire was under control to make sure no one was inside. Nathan Cousin, assistant equipment captain for the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, found a chihuahua dog hiding under one end of the mobile home and held the shaking animal in his arms to calm it.
Cousin had a thermal imager with him when he checked the temperature inside and saw the dog under the trailer.
“It was 123 degrees,” Cousin said.
Black smoke rose from the remnants of the burning RV. Initial suspicions that methamphetamine was being cooked on the property proved unfounded.
“A meth lab, no. A meth house, absolutely,” sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Robert Livingston said.