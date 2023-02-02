A special service to celebrate the life of Nancy Parvin and the positive impact her endeavors had on Greeneville and Greene County will be held Thursday, Feb. 9.
Parvin passed away Feb. 8, 2021, at age 98 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in Christ Chapel at First Presbyterian Church.
Parvin continues to be remembered as a dedicated worker and leader in several local civic organizations and the force behind the development of a number of community projects in Downtown Greeneville.
Those who knew Parvin understand that she wanted her life to make a truly significant difference for her community. Through her dedication, determination, hard work, imagination, persuasiveness, and generosity, it did indeed make a difference in several lasting ways.
She was instrumental in raising funds for building a new public library in the mid-1970s, believing in the importance of libraries and education in general.
As a founding board member and former president of the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, she created the “Growing Up in Greene” program, designed to help younger generations understand and appreciate the historical heritage of Greeneville and Greene County.
She took the lead and provided major funding for the placement of “Old Huldy,” Greeneville’s first motorized fire engine, in a permanent secure display on the lawn of the museum.
And she alone is responsible for Christ Chapel, which stands next to First Presbyterian Church, where her late husband was a member and where she was an active member and leader for well over a half-century.
The chapel on Main Street is open to the public for moments of quiet reflection and prayer.
A native of Hawkins County, Parvin came to Greeneville in 1940. She was employed at First National Bank, where she held the position of assistant president of operations.
She married Greeneville attorney Fred Parvin in 1949, who passed away in 1971, who herself was a graduate of New York School of Dun and Bradstreet Business and Investments.
She also was a graduate of New York School of Interior Design and received an honorary degree from Tusculum College in 1977.
Parvin served two terms as president of the Greene County Heritage Trust, a trustee at Tusculum College for six years and was a leader in numerous other local civic organizations.
Her obituary, which appeared in the Feb. 10, 2021, edition of The Sun, states she served on the governor’s commission to restore State Capital Buildings in Nashville.
In 2007, the Nathanael Greene Museum, now named the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, presented Parvin the Natty Award, named for Nathanael Greene.
The award was given in honor of her support and volunteer service to the museum.
When she accepted the surprise award, she commented, “I love Greeneville. It’s the greatest place in the world to live.”