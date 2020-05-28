Services for a 21-year-old Chuckey man who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a May 14 motorcycle crash will be held Saturday.
Dakota Lynn Sams, of Maupin Road, suffered fatal injuries in the motorcycle crash about 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, in the 3000 block of Rheatown Road.
A witness told sheriff’s deputies that he passed a motorcycle on Rheatown Road “that appeared to be speeding,” a crash report said.
The witness looked in his rear-view mirror and saw the motorcycle going off the roadway into a ditch before it struck a light pole, ejecting the driver. The crash happened near the intersection with Old Hall Road.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded. Sams was flown by Wings Air Rescue to Johnson City Medical Center.
Sams was a 2017 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. He was employed by Miller Industries as a welder.
Arrangements are by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Afton Chapel.
A full obituary for Sams was published in Thursday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.