Seth Weese has been promoted to captain of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Division.
Weese will assist John Key, administrator of the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex, in day-to-day duties of running the facilities, according to a news release.
Weese, 40, has been employed since 2001 with the sheriff’s department. He worked as a corrections officer before being transferred to the position of commissary officer. In 2004, Weese was transferred to the position of time keeper, a job he held for 17 years.
In 2021, Weese was promoted to administrative assistant at the detention center.
Weese has trained in many areas and received related completion certificates during his career. He is certified as a counselor with the Tennessee Public Safety Network to assist officers during a critical incident.
Weese is also a graduate of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Academy.
Key was promoted earlier in September as jail administrator following the retirement of Roger Willett.
“I have worked with Seth since he started here at the jail. He is a fine, Christian man and a great employee,” Key said. “I know he will do a fantastic job as captain.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Weese is “a reliable, dependable employee.”
“He is a joy to be around as he always has a positive attitude. I look forward to great things from him in his new position,” Holt said.
Weese and his wife Lindsey have been married for 18 years. They have one daughter, Morgan.