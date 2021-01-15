Several local offices and services will close in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday.
The Greene County Health Department will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 testing services on Monday.
The Greene County Courthouse will be closed Monday for the holiday, as will offices of the Courthouse Annex. The County Clerk’s office will also close on Saturday.
Greeneville and Mosheim town halls will both close Monday, while Baileyton Town Hall and Tusculum City Hall will remain open on a normal schedule.
The James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse will also be closed on Monday.
The Greene County office of the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension will also close Monday for the holiday.
Greene County Animal Control will close Monday for the holiday.
Greeneville Public Works, Greene County Solid Waste and Convenience Centers, and the Landfill and Transfer Station will all operate on their usual Monday schedules. Trash collections will not be affected.
Offices of the Greeneville Water Commission and Greeneville Light & Power System will be closed on Monday.
The Greeneville Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library both remain closed to the public, with only curbside services available. Both will close Monday.
The local office of the Social Security Administration also remains closed to the public, and agents will not be available by phone on Monday.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will also close on Monday.
As a postal holiday, there will be no mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service on Monday.