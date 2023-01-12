Severe storms, with heavy rain and high winds, rolled through Greene County on Thursday afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph were reported. Greene County EMA director Heather Sipe said there were reports of power lines, poles and trees down countywide from the storm.
“There are no reports of injuries or major damage,” Sipe said.
Kevin Swatzell, of the Greene County Highway Department reported 49 trees down on 28 different county roads.
Jimmy Fellers, of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, reported seven trees down on state routes in the county, including Warrensburg Road, Fish Hatchery Road, the Asheville Highway and the 107 Cut-Off.
One tree that fell on power lines on the Asheville Highway forced a closure of the roadway from Debusk Road to Wykle Road for a few hours. The closure allowed utility crews to remove the downed tree on a power line near GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, about 240 Greeneville Light & Power System customers were without power, according to the outage map on the utility’s website.
The area was briefly under a tornado warning early Thursday afternoon, and Greeneville City Schools had students shelter in place, with no buses rolling until 2:30 p.m.
No tornadoes were reported in the immediate area, but a large tornado spawned by the same storm system damaged buildings and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, and the area surrounding that city, the Associated Press reported.
Locally, a storm system is expected to bring colder air and snow to the county Friday, primarily in the higher elevations, Sipe said.
The forecast, she noted, calls for about a half-inch of snow in the Greeneville area with about 2-3 inches at the base of the mountains in the Camp Creek area. Elevations above 2,500 are forecast to receive 6-12 inches with the highest amounts of snow at elevations above 5,000 feet.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s Friday and Saturday with lows in the 20s.
A warming trend is forecast to begin Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s.
Monday Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the temperature is forecast to rise to the around 52 degrees. Daytime temperatures are expected to continue rising into the mid-50s Tuesday and around 60 Wednesday.