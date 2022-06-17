Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 5 p.m. Friday.

The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for neighboring counties, including Cocke, Hawkins and Washington counties.

“Stay weather alert throughout the afternoon,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

