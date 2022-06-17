Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Greene County Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Severe Thunderstorm Watch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 5 p.m. Friday.The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for neighboring counties, including Cocke, Hawkins and Washington counties.“Stay weather alert throughout the afternoon,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Weather Service Thunderstorm Watch Meteorology Greene County Office Warning Heather Sipe Homeland Security Management Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Greene County Planning Commission OKs Solar Farm Site, Denies Support To Changes In Solar Regulations Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms Yung Miami romance Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.