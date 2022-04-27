The public pays closer attention to weather forecasts after experiencing the devastating tornado outbreak of April 27-28, 2011.
Memories of the outbreak in Greene County remain vivid 11 years after the life-changing event.
At least five separate tornadoes tore through sections of Greene County on the night of April 27 into the early morning of April 28.
The tornadoes killed seven people in Greene County, and caused another fatality just over the Washington County line in the South Central community. Nearly 300 people suffered injuries.
April is a time of the year in Greene County when severe weather is possible, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Sipe was at the forefront of the tornado response effort in 2011.
“Our community, I have to say, is more aware. By that, I mean there is more concentration on forecasts, informational blasts that are put out on social media, on-line local news sites, and in the newspaper, and sometimes several days in advance by the National Weather Service in Morristown through local emergency management,” she said this week.
“There are also many more weather applications that can be put on cellphones, tablets, et cetera, that will warn citizens of watches and/or warnings that may be issued,” Sipe said.
One of those services is HYPER-REACH. Through it, specific information can be sent to the community through texts and phone calls, “a Reverse 911, specifically, that is managed through our 911 Central Dispatch Center,” Sipe said.
“We continue to request the community to sign up for this service, which is free to Greene County citizens,” she said.
Greene Countians who experienced the severe weather outbreak remember where they were that night.
In addition to fatalities and injuries, the tornadoes destroyed at least 48 houses and 38 mobile homes, and caused major damage to more than 35 others in Greene County.
More than 60 barns and other farm outbuildings were destroyed, while numerous others sustained some level of damage.
Overall damage estimates to property in Greene County were around $12 million, although total damage likely resulted in a significantly larger cost.
“It’s the big event of our generation. It’s the big event of recorded history,” Morristown-based National Weather Service meteorologist David Gaffin said at a presentation several months after the outbreak at Carson-Newman University.
By “recorded history,” Gaffin was referring to the years after 1950, when the science of tornado prediction and analysis became more precise.
“It’s a very big event and a very extraordinary event, but hopefully we will not see it again for a long time,” said Gaffin, who has since retired.
Morristown-based NWS Science and Operations Officer David Hotz called the event “a classic generational outbreak of tornadoes.”
Countless first responders and volunteers spent months working to help restore a sense of normalcy to tornado victims living in communities like Camp Creek and Horse Creek.
Emergency agencies have also evolved in the last 11 years.
As far as response, I believe after the 2011 tornadoes, we have a heightened awareness, when any storm system moves through our area,” Sipe said. “As the EMA director, I am continuously networking via emails, phone calls, texts, in-person meetings, et cetera, with response department heads and staff.”
Sipe does so “to ensure that not only first responders, but other department, agency and jurisdictional key officials and local media are aware of the forecasts and receive the most updated forecasts throughout the event. Preparation is key in advance of any potential weather event.”
On April 27, 2021, the community marked the 10th anniversary of the tornado outbreak. A memorial service for the eight victims of the deadly tornadoes was held at the tornado victims’ memorial in Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park.
Speakers included Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, who echoed Sipes’ observations in some of his remarks.
Morrison said that many Camp Creek and Horse Creek residents believed their close proximity to the mountains would shelter them from catastrophic storms.
“Individuals and families are better educated, and more keenly aware, and responsive to developing weather situations and warnings,” Morrison said. “Many more of our people today have an emergency response plan, a small cache of supplies and a communication plan with friends, family and neighbors.”
Sipe this week noted other resources.
The National Weather Service offers SKYWARN, or storm spotter training. The service is free and available online. It covers topics that include the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, what type of information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety.
For more information on how to become a storm spotter, go to weather.gov.
Sipe also offered information on how to sign up for the free HYPER-REACH system. The system is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system that provides rapid notification through telephone calls, text messages, emails and TTY/TDD service.
Residents of Greene County and those who work here can enroll by using one of several available steps:
via the internet by visiting http://hyper-reach.com/tngreenesignup.html
- via phone by calling 423-406-6271 and following the prompts, or
- via cellphone by texting “GreeneCoAlerts” to 423-406-6271.
Sipe said in a 2021 interview that the first tornado warning in Greene County came in at 9:42 p.m. on April 27, 2011, and the last warning was at 1 a.m. on April 28.
The stone memorial dedicated in 2012 to the memory of the eight tornado victims stands in Camp Creek as a lasting reminder of the singular event.
“I will never forget those times. They are carved in my mind,” Sipe said.