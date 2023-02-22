Severe Weather Awareness Week is in full swing in Greene County, with activities planned through Saturday.
Tornado drills were held Wednesday at some Greene County schools. Officials said drills are important because Greene County has experienced tornados in the past, including a devastating outbreak on April 27-28, 2011, that claimed eight lives and caused widespread devastation in the Camp Creek, Horse Creek and other communities.
Greene County experienced 11 confirmed tornadoes between 1950 and 2023, “with 2011 bringing five tornadoes in one night that caused several million dollars worth of damage,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Local schools were asked to conduct tornado drills this week.
“I am requesting that the schools participate by means of their tornado practice drills,” Sipe wrote in a communication to school officials.
Sipe noted that as recently as Jan. 12, a tornado warning had been issued in a section of Greene County. No tornados were reported, but Sipe reiterated that vigilance is key.
The tornado warning was issued during school hours, “which prompted those schools in the warned area to seek shelter. Also, a few of the schools in the severe thunderstorm-warned areas sought shelter as well, as trees were being brought down and uprooted due to very strong winds,” she said.
“These dynamics alone are why these drills are crucial,” Sipe said.
In addition to Tornado Safety and Preparedness day on Wednesday, there are other themes for Severe Weather Awareness Week each day through Saturday. They are:
- Thursday, Feb. 23: Severe Thunderstorms.
- Friday, Feb. 24: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System.
- Saturday, Feb. 25: Importance of Social Media.
Wednesday also included a statewide test of NOAA weather radios. That ties in with an event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greeneville.
The cooperative event will include the participation of county emergency management officials and the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
“There will be valuable information about what actions to take during severe weather,” Sipe said.
Those who already have weather radios can bring them to be programmed at Lowe’s, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
NOAA weather radios will be available for purchase and through the Lowe’s website, www.lowes.com, and at other businesses in Greene County.
“We are thankful for Lowe’s of Greeneville, who has so graciously offered to host this event during Severe Weather Awareness Week,” Sipe said.
Topics covered earlier this week include “The Important Role of SKYWARN Spotters,” “Flooding and Flash Floods” and “Lightning, the Underrated Killer.”
The website Ready.gov has information on making a family emergency plan and preparing an emergency kit.
The National Weather Service is sponsoring a series of virtual training courses throughout the week. Courses and daily educational themes are listed on the NWS website at weather.gov/ohx/swaw2023 .