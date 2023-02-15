Weather impacts Northeast Tennessee in many forms.
That’s the reason for Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from Sunday, Feb. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 25.
The region is no stranger to flooding, severe storms, frigid temperatures, drought and even tornadoes. A devastating series of tornadoes struck Greene County in April 2011, killing eight people, injuring many others and destroying or damaging hundreds of buildings.
The public is invited to participate in events connected with Severe Weather Awareness Week.
“Severe Weather Awareness Week is an important reminder to check and update your family's emergency plans, as well as your emergency kits,” said Letisha M. Ricker, operations officer for the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
PREPAREDNESS A PRIORITY
Preparedness is important, Ricker said.
“As we all know, severe weather can happen any time, and sometimes catch us off guard. We want our community to focus on making sure themselves and their families can receive weather alerts from multiple trusted sources, so that they are constantly aware of the weather around them. These alerts can be via phone weather apps, radio, and TV. We also recommend NOAA weather radios that have an audible alert and can operate on both battery and plug-in power.” she said.
As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, an informational event for the public is scheduled 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greeneville in coordination with county emergency management and the National Weather Service office in Morristown. The event is in conjunction with NOAA Weather Radio & Emergency Alert System Day.
Lowe’s Home Improvement is located at 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
“NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information including natural, environmental, and public safety information. If you have or acquire a NOAA weather radio and need help with programming, here's an upcoming opportunity to do so (and) get weather and preparedness information,” according to an emergency management agency news release.
Events throughout the week provide the opportunity “to educate your kids on what to do if an emergency occurs. Make a plan, but also make an emergency Kit,” Ricker said.
“The national standard for emergency kit preparedness is for you and your family to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. These kits should include, at minimum, any basic necessities your family needs, and don't forget your pets. Check your kits every six months to discard and replace any items that may expire,” she said.
The website Ready.gov has information on making a plan and preparing an emergency kit, Ricker said.
County emergency management, in conjunction with the weather service, plan a number of other events to mark each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
AWARENESS WEEK ACTIVITIES
Activities planned between Feb. 19 and 25 each focus on a different topic and include:
- Sunday, Feb. 19: The Important Role of SKYWARN Spotters.
- Monday, Feb. 20: Flooding and Flash Floods.
- Tuesday, Feb. 21: Lightning, the Underrated Killer.
- Wednesday, Feb. 22: Tornado Safety and Preparedness.
- Thursday, Feb. 23: Severe Thunderstorms.
- Friday, Feb. 24: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System.
- Saturday, Feb. 25: Importance of Social Media.
Tornado drills are planned at county and city schools as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Drills Wednesday will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.
The National Weather Service plans a series of virtual training courses throughout the week. A list of courses and daily educational themes can be found on the NWS website at weather.gov/ohx/swaw2023 .