Heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms will be moving into Greene County Wednesday night, and will continue through the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, strong showers and thunderstorms are expected across East Tennessee Wednesday evening.
Damaging winds are the primary hazard expected, but a tornado in the region could also be possible. However, the area of the region with the highest tornado risk is Southwest of Greene County.
In addition to severe storms, some localized flash flooding will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
According to David Hotz, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, the risk of flooding and severe weather will continue into the weekend.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms, with some being severe, will be moving through Greene County Friday night, and continue through Sunday.
These storms, particularly on Saturday and Saturday night, could bring high winds and flooding due to sustained rainfall.
According to Hotz, most of the moisture will move out the region by Sunday evening, before cooler temperatures move into the area.