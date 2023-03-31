A weekend storm system will bring rain showers throughout most of Friday, with possible thunderstorms and damaging high winds during the early morning hours Saturday.
The main timing for possible severe weather is between 3 and 7 a.m. Saturday, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
There is also a high fire danger Friday for Greene County.
“Winds will increase from a southerly to southwesterly direction today with a few rain showers possible. Winds could gust to 25 mph or higher by the afternoon. Relative humidity values should stay near or above 50 percent,” Sipe said.
Fire danger in some areas may drop if there is significant precipitation.
Weather threats connected to the incoming system include a high wind warning for higher elevations, the mountains and adjacent foothills. Winds could go as high as 60 mph. There is a wind advisory for lower elevations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, with gusts possible up to 50 mph.
Rainfall “can be heavy during passing thunderstorms and there is a potential for flash flooding,” Sipe said.
The storm system has similarities to the system that moved through the region last weekend. There were four severe thunderstorm warnings, along with high wind warnings and advisories, on the morning of Saturday, March 25.
The storm damaged a house in Chuckey and some trees came down.
“Road crews with the city and county worked all day and into the evening to remove trees in area roadways. This storm system is expected to be very similar to the last system, so preparations are a must,” Sipe said.
Sipe advised the public “to have several ways to receive alerts and warnings that may be issued by the National Weather Service, as the main timing for severe weather will again be between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.”