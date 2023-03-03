Emergency officials are bracing for possible severe weather Friday.
“Active weather Friday will bring the potential for multiple threats to our area,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
Greene County Schools are closed Friday due to forecast rain, high winds and storms.
There is “a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for Greene County on Friday,” Sipe said.
Greene County will be under a high wind warning from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.
The county will also be in the “slight risk” category for isolated tornadoes as the weather system moves through the area Friday into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“We may be clear of rainfall and we may even see some sunshine this morning and toward the lunch time, but do not let this fool you. It is, as they say, the calm before the storm,” Sipe said.
It is anticipated that “widespread damaging wind gusts will impact the area Friday ahead of a line of showers and storms,” Sipe said.
The weather service forecast for Greeneville as of Friday morning calls for showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m., with a high temperature near 70 degrees.
It will be windy, with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%
New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast, “except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”
There is a 40% chance of showers thunderstorms Friday night, mainly before 8 p.m. There will be increasing clouds and a low temperature of about 42 degrees. It will be windy, with a west wind of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.
It will be cloudy Saturday through mid-morning with gradual clearing and a high temperature of near 56 degrees. There will be a west wind of between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
“Due to the recent rainfall, many downed trees and power lines are expected, and power outages are likely as a result,” she said.
The high wind warning includes the possibility of wind gusts up to 60 mph in the lower valleys, with 30 to 50 mph wind gusts at lower elevations. Wind gusts on the highest mountain peaks can be between 60 and 70 mph.
Some of the storms “could be severe, with damaging winds remaining the main threat, but an isolated tornado is also possible,” Sipe said.
“The main threat times for severe weather is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Friday) in our immediate area,” she said.
Sipe advised the pubic “to have a way to receive warnings and updates of current weather conditions.”