Local schools dismissed early Friday due to the potential for severe weather.
Greene County Schools dismissed at noon Friday, Director Schools David McLain announced. The ESP program and extracurricular activities are also canceled.
Greeneville Middle and High schools dismissed at noon. Elementary schools dismissed at 12:30 p.m. The ESP program is canceled. The Greeneville High Choral Dessert and Show scheduled for Friday evening has been rescheduled for May 12. The Greeneville High baseball and track meet scheduled for Friday have been postponed to Monday.
Greene County and the surrounding area is under an enhanced risk of strong to severe thunderstorms from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Greene County/Greeneville Office of Emergency Management.
Primary hazards associated with an enhanced severe weather risk include severe thunderstorms capable of producing quarter-size hail and straight-line winds of up to 60 mph.
“A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” EMA Officer Director Heather Sipe said.
Storms will be of the “scattered pop-up variety,” Sipe said.
“This is not a line of storms,” she added.
Straight-line winds in stronger storms could be from 60 to 80 mph. Hail in stronger storms could be quarter- up to ping-pong ball size.
There is a low chance of isolated tornadoes.
“(There is) more of a risk in Southeast Tennessee, but as with any severe event, it’s always a possibility,” Sipe said.
“Make preparations ahead of this event,” she said.
Office of Emergency Management staff will monitor the event and stay in contact with key officials regarding any operational changes, Sipe said.