Severe Weather Possible Thursday Jul 7, 2022

There is a slight risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and night in Greene County, according to the county Office if Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The main threats of a severe weather event include damaging winds and flash flooding.

The heat index is expected to be 94 or above, a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person may feel as a result of the combined temperature and humidity of the air.

A marginal risk of severe weather is forecast Friday afternoon and evening. Main threats include damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain between Thursday and Sunday is possible, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown forecasts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m.

It will be partly sunny with a high temperature of about 89 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, mainly before 11 p.m. An overnight low temperature of 72 degrees is forecast.