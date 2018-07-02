Descendants of some of the town’s earliest and most prominent citizens gathered in Greeneville, highlighting the links that tie their family history to that of the community and the rest of the state.
The Sevier Family Association, for descendants of Valentine “The Immigrant” Sevier and Joanna Goad, held their biannual family reunion in Greeneville over the weekend.
Valentine and Joanna Goad were the parents of Tennessee’s first governor, John Sevier. One of Greeneville’s most prominent early citizens shared the name Valentine with his grandfather, and was the nephew of the first governor.
More than 50 Sevier cousins from all over the United States attended events based in the General Morgan Inn. They also visited historic sites in Greeneville, David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Sycamore Shoals and a Sevier homesite at Marble Springs State Historic Site in Knoxville.
According to Cam Chidiac, president and CEO of the Sevier Family Association, while Greeneville has been a stop in past reunion activities, this year’s gathering marked the first time the reunion was based here.
Chidiac became president of the association two years ago and said his involvement is a result of his mother instilling the importance of family history in him as he grew up.
“I’m descended from John Sevier, through his youngest son Samuel Sevier,” Chidiac said. “Every generation of our family, starting with John, kept the Sevier name in their names all the way through. My mother is a Sevier descendent, and as a child, she always told me stories about our family and the frontier.”
Chidiac said the reunion provides a way for the extended family of Sevier cousins to cherish their family history and the history of the region.
John Sevier had 18 children who lived to adulthood, which was unusual for that time period. Life expectancy was short during the 18th century, and many children never lived to adulthood. The Seviers became one of the largest and most prolific political families in America, according to Chidiac.
There are about 2,000 members in the family database — all cousins. Chidiac believes there are many more who don’t yet realize they are related. He plans to modernize the database of descendants and organize and digitize all the genealogical documents for the family.
“We’ve got boxes and boxes of papers and books and books and books,” he said. “We’ve got a partnership with the East Tennessee Historical Society. They’ve agreed to store any hard copies for us.”
He added, “We live in a very exciting time now with modern technology and artificial intelligence. I think in the coming years that kids will be born knowing everything about their ancestors. Artificial intelligence will do all the connecting of the dots to trace that genealogy. It’s going to be automatic. I think we’re going to see a resurgence of interest in our ancestral roots.”
Sevier Family Association Board Member Kitty Ryerson said she’s been attending the reunions since she was a little girl.
“We all cling to our heritage — the bravery and grit that everyone had back in that time period, just for survival and the contribution that the Seviers and so many others made to the birth of our nation,” Ryerson said. “We need to get the next generation of young people coming, to get them excited and involved. We’ve held it in a new location this year. Cam has introduced a lot of online things to bring us into the new millennium.”
Chidiac said he chose Greeneville for this year’s reunion because of its intersection of Sevier family history and that of Greeneville, especially the Lost State of Franklin.
Chidiac described the State of Franklin as an extra-legal state formed in 1784 by John Sevier and his followers after the Revolutionary war.
“The western frontier, west of the Appalachian Mountains, was looking for help,” he explained. “They were under Indian attack constantly. They were unsure if they could expand their land without infringing on North Carolina laws or Virginia’s laws. There was uncertainty about borders. There was uncertainty about security.”
According to Chidiac, John Sevier went to North Carolina to ask that the settlements west of the Appalachians be officially recognized and given help with security and trade. At the time, the North Carolina government was trying to make peace with the Cherokee, and refused Sevier’s request, because the settlers were constantly fighting with the Cherokee and the Chicamaugins.
John Sevier and some of the other leaders in the region decided to form their own state.
The Continental Congress hadn’t established rules at that time for how to establish a state. Sevier and other frontiersmen leading the effort took advantage of that gray area, Chidiac explained. After putting it up for a vote in all the counties involved, they declared statehood in 1784, naming it the State of Franklin after Benjamin Franklin.
The capital was set up in Greeneville and John Sevier was elected governor of the State of Franklin — and later of the State of Tennessee.
Chidiac said the State of Franklin failed in 1788 because of political intrigue that led to a military conflict between Sevier and John Tipton, who had run for governor and lost.
Tipton went to North Carolina in an effort to unseat Sevier, and convinced the legislature there that Sevier committed treason against them by starting a separate state, Chidiac said.
In 1788, things came to a head in the Battle of Franklin. Tipton followers and Sevier followers fought a short battle in Greeneville, and Sevier was arrested and taken to jail. Sevier’s popularity on the frontier worked to his favor; an army of supporters broke him out of jail.
The North Carolina legislature bowed to pressure to forgive Sevier and the Franklinites. John Sevier went on to be elected to the state senate for North Carolina, representing the western frontier, and then to the first U.S. Congress.
Because of what came to be known as the Lost State of Franklin, Congress set down rules for establishing new states.
Chidiac said he would one day like to make a movie about the Sevier family and the frontier.
“I feel like it’s never been told in the right way,” he said.
For more information about the Sevier Family Association visit sevierfamily.org.