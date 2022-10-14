A Sevierville woman was killed and the driver of this Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle injured shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in a crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. The SUV struck a guard rail and overturned, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim was a passenger in the SUV.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department
A Sevierville woman died in a one-vehicle crash about 5:50 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 17 on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Carole Glide, a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle driven by George Glide, was killed.
George Glide suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital by Greene County-Greenevillle EMS. His condition was not available Friday.
The THP report states that the SUV was southbound when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, entering “a clockwise rotation” as it re-entered the roadway.
The SUV went across both southbound lanes of travel and off the roadway before it collided with a guard rail and overturned.
The vehicle came to rest on its roof. Both Carole and George Glide were wearing seat belts, according to the THP report.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, responded to the crash scene. There was entrapment, according to a post on the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Also on scene were a Midway Volunteer Fire Department first responder, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Malone’s Wrecker Service.
The wreck shut down southbound I-81 for a period of time.
“Everyone worked together and (did) a great job. Thank you all,” the social media post states.
“We apologize for the traffic backup but safety for all the first responders and wrecker crews has to come first,” it adds.