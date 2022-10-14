SUV Involved In Fatal I-81 Wreck Thursday

A Sevierville woman was killed and the driver of this Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle injured shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in a crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. The SUV struck a guard rail and overturned, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim was a passenger in the SUV.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department

