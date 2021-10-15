Sewer Smoke Test Planned Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Water Commission will be performing a sewer smoke test in the areas of Bohannon Avenue, Biddle Street, Housley Avenue and Royal Street from 8 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd SUV Driver Killed In I-81 Crash Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip New Owners Get Ball Rolling At Olympia Lanes Donna Renner Bowers (Died: Oct. 9, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.