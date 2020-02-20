Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Light rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.