Sewer Smoke Test To Be Conducted Oct 13, 2022 2 hrs ago

The Greeneville Water Commission will be conducting a sewer main smoke test in the area of 101 S. Main St. starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Work could continue into Tuesday if not completed Monday.