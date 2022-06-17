A phone scam targeting registered sex offenders in Tennessee has reached Greene County.
Angie Weems, administrator of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Registry, has received calls from several people listed on the registry who said they had been contacted from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s department. The caller told them that warrants have been issued for their arrest and gave them instructions on how to send money so they would not be arrested.
Others were told they would be placed in violation of the Sex Offender Registry if they did not send money.
A similar scam was reported Tuesday to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim told police he was contacted by someone claiming to be a “Detective McCoy with the Sex Offender Registry” who called to inform him he had two warrants for his arrest.
The victim was instructed how to pay the caller $5,000 in bitcoin for bail money.
Once the caller had a redemption code, he hung up, a police report said.
A Greeneville police detective told the victim he would be the only one to inform him of any changes in his status or warrants for his arrest.
Weems said Thursday the same is true for people on the sex offender registry who are monitored by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“The sheriff’s department will never call anybody to solicit money, and if there is a warrant out for their arrest, we will come out and find them,” Weems said.
Variants of scams involving the Sex Offender Registry have also been reported in Washington County and as far away as Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department reports that individuals have been called by a person claiming to be from the police department and that the person receiving the call would be placed on the sex offender registry unless he or she transferred money to the caller.
Greene County businesses have also been targeted by callers stating that they have arrest warrants and demand cash to avoid arrest, Weems said.
Information regarding registered sex offenders is available online, but not phone numbers, Weems said. It is unclear how the scam callers obtained the phone numbers of the would-be victims, she said.
Some of the calls reported across the state use spoofing technology to make it appear that a call is coming from a law enforcement agency.
“They’re targeting different counties. That’s what makes it more believable,” Weems said.