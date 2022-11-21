As families across Tennessee prepare for Thanksgiving Day feasts on Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that the recipe for a safe celebration includes fire-safe cooking habits.
Cooking equipment is a major contributor to home fires. In Tennessee, 24% of reported home structure fires in 2021 involved cooking equipment, according to a news release from the SFMO.
The 1,515 fires resulted in nine civilian fatalities, 21 civilian injuries, three firefighter injuries, and an estimated $8.4 million in direct property damage, according to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System.
“As a lifelong firefighter, I have firsthand experience witnessing the danger to firefighters and the devastation that can be caused by cooking fires. I am reminding Tennesseans to practice fire-safe behavior this Thanksgiving in order to protect themselves, their families, and Tennessee firefighters who may be called to respond to a fire,” state Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in the release.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
The SFMO offers the following Thanksgiving fire safety tips:
- Avoid distractions in the kitchen. Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, or broiling. If the person cooking has to leave the room, even for a moment, turn off the stove’s burners.
- Never consume alcohol while cooking.
- Use a kitchen timer when boiling, simmering, baking, or roasting as a reminder to check on what is being cooked.
- Use caution with turkey fryers. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors and kept a safe distance from homes, buildings, and other flammable materials.
- Never leave a turkey fryer unattended. If the fryer is not watched carefully, the oil will continue to heat and could boil over, resulting in a fire.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect the eyes from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
- In the event of a kitchen fire, never use water to extinguish a grease or oil fire. Instead, put a lid over the flame, exit the home and call the local fire department by dialing 9-1-1.
- Make sure all home smoke alarms are working.
Those in need of a fire alarm can contact their local fire department and ask if they participate in the SFMO's “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program. For more information about the program, visit: https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/prevention-education-and-outreach/get-alarmed-tn.html.