Winter’s onset brings traditional holiday festivities such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the season’s cold weather also poses enhanced fire-related risks to Tennessee homeowners.
During winter, fire deaths increase by nearly 75% across Tennessee, according to state fire data.
Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths nationally and among the leading known causes for home fire deaths in Tennessee, a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
On the first day of winter Tuesday, both agencies remind Tennesseans to focus on fire safety in order to help reduce home fires and save lives this winter.
“Tennessee homeowners can stay warm and safe this winter by remembering to take a few simple steps. By making sure to always turn off space heaters when leaving a room, regularly watering Christmas trees, and using working smoke alarms all year long, Tennesseans can reduce risk to themselves and emergency responders,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley said in the release.
Farley said that a homeowner’s first line of defense against home fires in any season is a working smoke alarm.
To help protect Tennesseans and save lives, the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program “continues to be a critical resource in helping Tennessee fire departments and fire safety partners reduce risk from home fires,” Farley said.
Alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed” program now have 324 verified saves since the program began in 2012.
More than 254,000 working smoke alarms have been distributed through this program to the SFMO’s fire service partners.
The SFMO offers the following tips for Tennesseans to reduce the risk of home fires this winter:
- Keep flammable items like blankets, rugs, or furniture at least 3 feet away from space heaters and wood stoves.
- Never place a Christmas tree near heating equipment, fireplaces, candles, or other sources of heat. Always keep a Christmas tree watered to prevent it from drying out.
- Practice a home fire escape plan with your family. Everyone should know two ways out of each room.
- Always turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Never use the oven to heat the home.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Make sure any fireplace has a sturdy screen to reduce the risk of flying sparks.
- Install wood-burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional perform the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If gas is smelled coming from a gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.
For more fire safety information, visit tn.gov/fire.