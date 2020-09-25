Volunteer firefighters contribute uncounted hours of training and hard work to ensure the safety of Greene County residents. State Fire Marshal’s Office representatives came to Greene County Wednesday to express appreciation for their efforts.
Gary Farley, SFMO assistant commissioner for fire prevention with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and a veteran firefighter, was among state representatives who visited the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and Town of Mosheim Fire Department Wednesday morning.
Farley was accompanied by other SFMO representatives and State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown. Southerland represents Senate District 1, which includes Greene County.
They came bearing gifts, including bagged snacks for first responders, personal protective gear, cutlery, bottled water and fire safety educational materials. Shelton was also given a community risk assessment prepared by the SFMO.
“The State Fire Marshal’s Office basically wanted to come up here and show our appreciation for what you do and find out what your needs are,” Farley said.
Tusculum and other fire departments in Greene County have received grants from the state in the past that helped obtain needed turnout gear and other equipment, and contribute toward the purchase of fire trucks to upgrade existing fleets.
“There is a need,” Farley said.
Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief, said that some rural fire departments must make do with used turnout gear and other equipment until it can be replaced. Help from the SFMO is appreciated.
“I’m going to be fighting for the fire service,” Farley said.
Southerland co-sponsored legislation passed in 2019 by the state General Assembly creating the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program earmarked funds for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments, or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment. Farley assisted in creation of the legislation.
“That bill we worked on together was used as a national model,” Southerland told Tusculum firefighters.
Shelton was thankful for efforts by the SFMO and lawmakers like Southerland to assist volunteer fire departments.
“Anything you can do to offset expired (equipment) is appreciated,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate and blessed here to get what we got.”
Constant training and improvement in volunteer fire departments like Tusculum and Town of Mosheim help keep insurance costs down for homeowners.
“If it wasn’t for the volunteer firefighters, the homeowners’ insurance premiums would probably be (much higher),” Southerland said. “Every one of you who serves is helping them to get lower insurance premiums.”
“We’re making improvements and seeing how we can keep doing that,” Shelton said.
Other state officials on hand included Mary Beth Gribble, programs and policy director for Division of Fire Prevention at the Department of Commerce and Insurance.
“Anything you need from us, we are here,” Gribble said.
Shelton said firefighters appreciate being recognized for their service. Most Monday nights, members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department can be found participating in a training exercise, often in coordination with other Greene County fire departments.
“I’d like to think it’s the good effort they put forth and our continuing training to improve,” Shelton said of recognition by the SFMO.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responds to an average of about 300 calls annually.
Gribble said a roundtable discussion with volunteer fire department members from across the state was held recently to discuss what equipment and services they need the most.
Jennifer Peck, TDCI deputy commissioner, was also along for the trip to East Tennessee.
“We’re actually going all over the state, one (trip) a month, Peck said. “We are visiting as many fire departments as we can.”
More than 70 percent of the fire departments in Tennessee are all-volunteer, Peck said.
“As a group, we just want to serve them because they serve us so well,” she said.