Two budding business leaders have accomplished a first for South Greene High School.
Students Madison Hensley and Landon Phipps placed first in the Future Business Leaders of American (FBLA) State Leadership Conference held April 2-5 in Chattanooga.
Hensley and Phipps have qualified for competition in the FBLA National Leadership Conference to be held June 27-30 in Atlanta, a first for South Greene, according to Principal Lori Wilhoit.
"I am so very proud of the hard work and dedication that the students and Mr. Dyer have put into the FBLA competition," Wilhoit said. "They have worked super hard, and they represent South Greene very well."
FBLA Advisor Derek Dyer said having champions among thousands of students from across the state is an amazing accomplishment.
"I was very happy for them," Dyer said. "To see them succeed at that level was amazing, not only for them but our school and program. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do at the national level."
Dyer and the SGHS students attended state competition at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Hensley, a sophomore who won in Accounting I, and Phipps, a junior who won in Business Management, competed by taking online tests. Phipps also gave a presentation about his business plan to three judges, Dyer explained.
Hensley said she was glad to have the opportunity to compete in Chattanooga.
"It feels great to know that I did very well out of the whole state," she said.
Phipps said he feels "very accomplished" with his win.
"I'm excited to move on to nationals and do great there as I represent South Greene," he said.
SGHS senior Morgan Ahearn also performed well in Chattanooga, placing 10th in Personal Finance.
In addition to Accounting, Business Management, and Personal Finance, FBLA students compete in dozens of categories including: Banking, Broadcast Journalism, Business Ethics, Community Service Project, Entrepreneurship, Graphic Design, Marketing, Public Speaking, Sales, Sports and Entertainment Management, Event Planning, Social Media Strategies, and Website Design and other technological topics.
Along with competition, the conferences include a Business Leadership Academy for students, featuring guest speakers on professionalism and other topics related to leadership in business.
FBLA members are expected to follow a strict dress code of business attire while attending conferences.
The 2023 FBLA National Leadership Conference in June will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, FBLA is the largest business career and technical student organization in the world. Each year, FBLA helps more than 230,000 members prepare for careers in business.
The mission of FBLA is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
For more information on FBLA, visit www.fbla-pbl.org .