The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department will begin its annual “door-to-door” fundraising campaign at 6 p.m. Monday.
The campaign continues through July 20.
“Firefighters will be visiting each residence in our district asking for donations to fund our department. This annual event is our primary source of income, and we appreciate the tremendous community support shown to our department through the years,” fire department Assistant Chief David Weems said.
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department has served the community since 1972. The fire department has grown significantly during the past 48 years, Weems said.
Over the past 10 years, the fire department has applied for and received several federal Assistance to Firefighters grants to purchase updated equipment.
Weems said the grants have helped the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department purchase:
- New Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, known as SCBA.
- New firefighter turnout rear such as coats, pants, helmets and gloves.
- Thermal Imaging Cameras.
- A vehicle exhaust removal system for the SGVFD Fire Station at 7650 Asheville Highway.
- Extrication equipment for motor vehicle crashes, sometimes known as the “Jaws of Life.”
- An SCBA Cascade System for refilling air bottles used during structure fires
The grants, totaling about $250,000, required a 5 percent match by the fire department.
“Donations received by the community allowed us to meet this requirement,” Weems said.
SOLID ISO RATING
Weems said that by obtaining the grants and purchasing new equipment, the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department has been put in a position to improve its Public Protection Classification rating, also known as an “ISO” rating.
The rating is used by insurance companies to determine the level of fire protection in a given community. In 1972, when the South Greene community had very limited fire protection, it was considered a Class 10, or “unprotected” area.
After the department was organized, the rating improved to a Class 9, Weems said.
In 2017, an ISO survey was completed, and the department was able to improve its rating to a Class 5.
“This rating has the potential to save homeowners and businesses in our response area hundreds of dollars in insurance premiums each year,” Weems said.
ISO, or the Insurance Services Office, conducts a review of the fire department every three years.
“Last month we were informed that we are continuing to hold the Class 5 designation. This is a testament to the hard work of the volunteers in the department, combined with the outstanding support of our community,” Weems said.
He said two factors limit the fire department’s ability to improve its rating above a Class 5. The first is that South Greene is a volunteer fire department, and is not staffed 24 hours a day.
The second factor is “the very limited amount of fire hydrants in our response area,” Weems said.
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department also provides facilities for Greene County-Greeneville EMS to staff an ambulance and crew at its station.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS does not provide funding to the fire department for housing the ambulance and crew.
“Donations received from our community are used to pay the increased costs associated with this partnership. However, we know what an asset it is to our community to hopefully provide a quicker response time to emergency medical calls in the South Greene area,” Weems said.
“The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department is proud to serve the community,” Weems said.
To make a donation, call 423-639-5446, stop by the fire department between 6 and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, or contact any member.
“We look forward to continue serving the community for years to come,” Weems said.