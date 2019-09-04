Hardin Park Bird

A crane glides across the pond in Hardin Park before resting beneath a shade tree. The National Weather Service is again calling for sunny skies and warm temperatures in Greeneville, with a high near 85. Sunny skies are expected Friday with a high near 84, and again Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with temperatures peaking early next week around 90. Warm temperatures are expected to linger Tuesday and Wednesday, when a 20 percent chance of showers enters the NWS Morristown office’s forecast.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes