Thanksgiving Meal

Peggy Jones, Missy Smith, Bobby McAmis and Misty Gregg, from left, prepare plates in an assembly line for carryout and dine-in meals Wednesday at the “Thanksgiving With Friends” dinner at Union Temple Freewill Baptist Church’s activities building. Around 100 volunteers helped cook, serve, prepare plates for carryout and delivery, and deliver meals in the effort sponsored by Northern Greene County Churches — United in Love Ministry. More than 1,300 meals were prepared and provided free of charge through the ministry, which involves 20 churches, according to organizers.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes