GFD treat bag packing

Members of the Greeneville Fire Department and their families volunteered to fill treat bags Monday evening for the department’s annual Christmas Eve distribution. Working together in an assembly line, the firefighters and their families packed apples, oranges, nectarines and bananas, as well as assorted candy, in about 1,000 treat bags. The Greeneville department has been distributing the treat bags for about 70 years at Christmas in the community. The items are provided through the local firefighter association.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes