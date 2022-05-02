A shed containing a riding lawn mower was destroyed by fire early Sunday at 420 Jud Neal Loop Road.
Volunteer firefighters from Newmansville, United and Tusculum extinguished the fire, which consumed the shed and contents.
No injuries were reported.
The call came into Greene County 911 Dispatch shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday after a person living on the property smelled smoke coming from the shed. Another resident contacted property owner Patricia Dougherty, a sheriff’s deputy report said.
“The building was mostly empty except for firewood and a older lawnmower owned by (Dougherty),” the report said.
The Cub Cadet lawn mower is valued at $200. The property is insured, the report said.
Nearby structures were not damaged.
Firefighters from Sunnyside and Tusculum extinguished a fire called in about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home at 535 Mt. Hebron Road.
Owner Susie A. Ricker was not home when the fire started. Firefighters had to make forced entry into the mobile home and were able to contain fire damage to the kitchen area, a sheriff’s deputy report said.
The fire cause may be electrical in nature, the report said. The mobile home is valued at $53,000.