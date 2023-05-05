An investigation continues into the cause of a fire early Tuesday that destroyed a farm shed at 598 Click Road in Mosheim.
A caretaker notified the owner about the fire. She went to the address and found the shed had “burned completely overnight,” sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
The fire “appeared to have been a large fire that did damage to the trees around the area, as well as burning down power lines that ran to a barn located several yards behind the shed,” the report said.
Power lines apparently fell in a field across the road, causing a small field fire.
There was no power running to the shed, “and absolutely nothing being stored inside should have caught fire without being ignited by another source,” the report said.
Deputies previously received complaints about burglaries, thefts, and squatting at multiple homes and buildings on Click Road owned by the victim.
A sheriff’s department fire investigator was dispatched “due to the possibility of criminal activity being involved in the fire,” the report said.
Several areas where the shed stood were still smoldering, and volunteer firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish hotspots and ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby forested area.
The Greeneville Energy Authority was dispatched due to power lines still being down in the field and across the road.
GEA personnel moved the power lines “at which time, after several violent electric shocks to the ground, it was discovered that the downed lines were still live,” the report said.
The GEA removed a transformer from a utility pole and the downed lines.