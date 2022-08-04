Dr. Craig Shepherd will return to the Greeneville City Board of Education for his third term.
Shepherd topped two challengers for the at-large seat in the Aug. 4 local general election.
With 847 votes, representing 53.95% of the 1,570 votes cast, Shepherd will keep that seat for the next four years, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Election Commission.
Retired Greeneville High School teacher Patsy Barger received 650 votes, or 41.4%, and Thomas Annett, a retired home inspector, received 4.5% or 71 votes. Both were first-time candidates.
Shepherd ran as a Republican in the first-ever partisan local school board race.
Previously, all school board elections statewide were nonpartisan, meaning that no candidate would declare a party affiliation. However a bill signed into law in November 2021 permits partisan local school board elections, and the Greene County Republican Party called soon after that law's passage for a primary.
Both Barger and Annett ran as independent candidates.
A native of Greeneville, Shepherd is the owner and family dentist for Tusculum Dental Care.
Shepherd was first elected to the Board of Education in 2014 and has served as the board's vice chair since 2019. He has been recognized with the Distinguished Service Award from the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation and Level III school board member certification by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Shepherd is also a National Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Greene County Board of Health, as well as the Greeneville Community Hospital board of directors. He is a past president of the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club and a past chairman of the Greeneville City Schools Foundation board of trustees. He is also active in professional organizations and has served in leadership positions.
Shepherd could not be reached Thursday evening for comment.