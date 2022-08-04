Sheriff: Afton Man Allegedly Asks Women To View Porn Aug 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Billy Ray Surrett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy Ray Surrett, 44, of Afton, was charged Monday night by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with possession of prohibited weapons and three counts of observation without consent.Surrett was allegedly pulling into driveways in the Conklin community of Washington County “and asking women to look at pornographic movies on his phone,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.After speaking with one alleged victim, deputies learned that Surrett had allegedly committed the same offense twice earlier on Monday.Surrett was located. Deputies found a set of brass knuckles in his back pocket. Brass knuckles are considered a prohibited weapon, the news release said.Surrett was held on $4,000 bond pending a first appearance in Washington County General Sessions Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Ray Surrett Washington County Law Crime Criminal Law Weaponry News Release Brass Knuckles Afton Weapon Sheriff Keith Sexton Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree It Happened Here