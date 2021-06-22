Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt was recently recognized by the University of Tennessee as a certified public administrator.
Holt was presented a certificate recognizing completion of requirements for the designation by Rick Hall, a county government consultant with the UT County Technical Assistance Service.
To achieve the certified public administrator designation, a participant must complete 80 credit hours in the County Officials Certificate Training Program.
The program is administered by the UT County Technical Assistance Service and is available to every county official and county employee in the state.
Eleven current county sheriffs in Tennessee have been certified in the program.
“These classes provided me with an opportunity to gain knowledge in county government,” Holt said in a news release.
County Technical Assistance Service is an agency of the statewide UT Institute for Public Service.
“This is a unique program that offers a broad continuum of training to county officials and employees to provide them with the knowledge to better serve their citizens,” Jon Walden, the program’s executive director, said in the release.
Each course in the training program is geared toward aiding county government officials in performing their jobs and efficiently administering county services.
Classroom topics include ethics, fire insurance ratings, finance, records management, proactive leadership, and information technology proficiency.
“The program is designed to provide specialized, office-specific, technical, administrative, managerial, and leadership training to elected officials,” Walden said. “The entire program is designed for practicality and to build skills the officials need every day to serve their constituents better.”