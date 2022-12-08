Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt recently completed the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Course in Quantico, Virginia. Holt was presented with a certificate of completion by NIC Chief Stephen Amos.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt recently completed participation in the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held in Quantico, Virginia.
Holt was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within the sheriff’s office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
The five-day, no-cost program held Nov. 14-18 was provided by the National Institute of Corrections and U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America.
“The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the office of sheriff,” according to a news release.
The NSI program was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office. It has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Since 1993, the NSI has been housed in the National Institute of Corrections Jails Division.
The National Sheriffs’ Institute currently has two courses of study — the NSI Leadership Development course which strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs and prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office; and the newly developed NSI Jail Administration course that enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility.
“This was a great class with lots of information for anyone in leadership. Networking with the other sheriffs from across the United States was the best part,” Holt said in the release.
“I found that all the sheriffs shared a common goal and all have the same problems no matter what the size of the department or community,” Holt said.