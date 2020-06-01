Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt is among law enforcement officials nationwide reacting to the death last week of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
“In reference to the George Floyd situation, I have to say that after watching the videos, I was frustrated to see how these officers treated Mr. Floyd even after being handcuffed. These officers have stained every professional law enforcement officer who swore an oath to protect and defend the communities they serve,” Holt said in an email.
Holt said the actions of the Minneapolis officers threaten to overshadow the dedication and professionalism of law enforcement in places like Greene County.
“I have always told our officers at the department to treat everyone with respect as if you were in their shoes. It is disturbing to see how all law enforcement officers are now considered targets for what a few officers chose to do,” Holt said. “We have a great group of law enforcement officers in Greene County who go out each day and put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Greene County.”
On May 25, Minneapolis police arrested Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, after he was accused by a deli employee of paying for merchandise with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Video that went viral worldwide shows Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pinning Floyd to the ground and placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd lost consciousness after telling police he could not breathe and died at the scene. Three other officers who participated in the arrest are also part of an ongoing investigation.
Chauvin and the other officers were dismissed from the police force and Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd’s death reignited the Black Lives Matter social movement, prompting a continuing series of protests in cities across America. Some gatherings turned violent and destructive. The situation remains volatile in many cities.
The group Indivisible Greene County TN plans a peaceful rally “in defense of black lives” at 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
“If a group wants to be heard and rally in a responsible manner, I support their 1st Amendment rights. Our department will not, however, tolerate rioting, looting, violence, destruction of property or any behavior that endangers the safety or rights of other individuals,” Holt said. “It’s sad to see what is happening across our state and country. I hope and pray this will end soon.”