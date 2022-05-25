No one is more concerned about escalating gun violence in the U.S. than police officers who may be called on to respond at any moment to an incident.
The tragic shootings Tuesday at a rural Texas elementary school that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers shocked the nation, only 10 days after another mass-shooting incident killed 14 people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
Local law enforcement officials are paying close attention.
School resource officers are assigned to all Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools, and have been for some time.
“I am very saddened by the news of what has occurred in Texas. I am not sure if there was a SRO in the school in Texas, as I have not heard. I feel our school resource officers and school staff do a great job ensuring the safety of our students in Greene County,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Wednesday.
“Officers and teachers have to be proactive in keeping doors locked and having one entrance to the school. Our schools do lockdown drills and practice for an active shooter situation,” Holt said. “Our SROs in the schools work on security issues and educate the staff in how to handle these type of situations.”
The 18-year-old responsible for the killings Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, died at the scene. The latest mass-shooting prompted some elected officials and educators to renew advocacy of legislation to strengthen background checks for gun purchasers, and others to call for a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons.
Holt believes new laws won’t necessarily deter anyone bent on carrying out acts of violence like the one on Tuesday.
“Guns don’t kill. It’s the person behind the gun that carries that out. You could have all kind of gun control laws but the shooter would not follow those laws,” Holt said. “When something bad happens involving guns, politicians try to make it political in the media by restricting the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
JC Bowman, executive director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee, issued a statement Wednesday titled “Schools Must Be Safe Havens.”
“We know we cannot stop every act of senseless violence in society. But we should still make the effort. Absent a total change in the fabric of society, we will never be able to a create safe and nurturing family environment for every child,” Bowman wrote. “We can provide additional mental help and support for individuals and families at risk of violence or violent behavior. Surely, we understand that our schools and our places of worship must be a haven from violence.”
Bowman called for stronger background checks, “considering factors such as criminal background and mental health. We should more aggressively punish those who commit crimes with guns.”
“Intruders who wish to hurt our students and teachers, are usually familiar with the schools’ defense system and create plans around that information. More than likely, the defense strategy is in the student handbook posted online and rarely changes. These people know when to attack, where to go, and often, how to escape,” Bowman wrote. “Students and teachers alike, as well as approved visitors, should always have a visible identification badge on them. There needs to be secure exterior doors to limit building access points, and each district should develop a uniform policy for entry into a school.”
Having an SRO presence in schools is vital, Bowman added.
“The last line of defense that we can have for our kids is an armed person willing and ready to defend them if the unspeakable should happen. That is why we must support the School Resource Officer program. Those who advocate for not having a law enforcement presence at our schools are naïve. The SRO Program serves various purposes during the school year and is invaluable where it exists.” he wrote.
Bowman wrote that he “strongly support(s)” the 2nd Amendment and has a handgun carry permit.
“We must have a common-sense approach to who, when, and where we can carry firearms, without infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens. We should raise the age for the purchase of certain guns to the age of 21, with an exemption for active-duty military,” he wrote.
A debate continues in some circles about arming teachers as a last-ditch defense measure in schools.
“Some schools and districts may want to include qualified, certified, and licensed volunteer school personnel going armed in their building. However, most educators do not want that added responsibility, preferring that trained law enforcement be used as a deterrent,” Bowman wrote.
“Policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels, must continuously address legislation on school safety. The subject is very emotional, with good arguments coming from either side of the debate. This is why each community must make the decisions. School districts must determine for themselves what direction they want to take on school safety, based on the needs and size of their community,” Bowman wrote.