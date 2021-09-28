Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt is now a member of two Tennessee Sheriff’s Association committees that help create law enforcement policy in the state General Assembly.
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Ferris, TSA president, announced that Holt was selected to be a member of the organization’s Legislative Committee and Mental Health Transport Committee.
The TSA represents sheriffs from across Tennessee on legislative and law enforcement matters.
Holt said he looks forward to helping shape policy as a member of the two committees.
“I am humbled to be selected to serve on both these important committees. To be chosen to represent the 95 sheriffs in the state on these matters is an honor,” Holt said.
The Legislative Committee works with state lawmakers in drafting bills that help support sheriffs’ efforts on a broad range of issues that affect law enforcement agencies.
“Serving on the Legislative Committee, we will monitor new legislation that could affect law enforcement and how we operate,” Holt said. “I know one of our priorities for the new session will be to continue to fight against legalization of marijuana in our state.”
Holt said other bills relating to law enforcement will also likely be introduced “and we will stand ready to support or fight against those bills for the law enforcement officers in our state.”
The Mental Health Transport Committee focuses on ways to transport those who have been committed to an institution or are in medical crises.
Solutions to address the expense and means of transportation by deputies to a diminishing number of mental health facilities in Tennessee continue to be explored, Holt said.
“The Mental Health Transport Committee has made great strides over the last few years. Sheriffs across this state agree we should not be in the mental health transport business unless that person is violent,” Holt said. “A person who is in a mental crisis may not feel comfortable in the rear of a marked patrol car. It could be traumatic.”
The state Emergency Mental Health Transport program provides funding to offset the costs for sheriff’s offices that conduct emergency mental health transports of individuals who are not incarcerated. Grants are administered through the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs.
Holt said that with recently received grants, sheriff’s departments “are transporting them in unmarked vehicles and wearing soft uniforms” to make individuals “feel more comfortable and at ease.”
Holt said the Greene County Sheriff’s Department recently received an $86,000 mental health transport grant for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
He said the grant will cover expenses that include fuel cost, wear and tear on vehicles and deputy overtime to transport individuals to mental health facilities across the state.
Holt said that if Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City is full, “We now have to go to Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga or even further to Nashville or Memphis.”
“We are seeing more people needing transport to mental health facilities than we have in the past,” Holt said.