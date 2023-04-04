Sheriff: Phone Calls Asking For Donations A Scam Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phone calls asking for donations to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are not legitimate, Sheriff Wesley Holt stated Tuesday in a news release.The sheriff’s department was notified by several citizens that they received phone calls asking for donations to the sheriff’s department.(“Holt) would like everyone to know these calls are scam and are not coming from the sheriff’s department,” the news release said.Anyone who receives a call asking for a donation from the sheriff’s department “should ignore (the caller) and do not send any money,” the release said.The Greene County Sheriff’s Department “will not contact anyone by phone asking for donations,” the release said. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Telecommunications Police Journalism Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet