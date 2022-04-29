Both candidates running for Greene County sheriff in the May 3 Republican Party have used print and broadcast advertising and campaign signs to get their messages out to the public.
A lion’s share of expenses for the campaigns have come from each candidate’s personal funds.
Incumbent Sheriff Wesley Holt is challenged in the primary by Blake “Andy” Barham.
Early primary voting began April 13 and continued through Thursday. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.
According to the most recent public record campaign financial disclosure statements filed with the Greene County Election Commission that tracks spending through April 23, expenditures by Barham total $14,911, while expenditures by Holt total $11,531.
Contributions to Barham’s campaign through April 24 total $14,570, while contributions to Holt’s campaign total $10,554. Holt’s campaign is largely self-financed, while Barham also provided self-financing to his bid for sheriff.
BLAKE ‘ANDY’ BARHAM
Barham announced his candidacy for sheriff in September 2021. The former Greene County sheriff’s deputy also served as a Knoxville police officer and is currently a special agent for the Norfolk Southern Corp.
The Greene County native moved back home in 2018 and continues in his position with Norfolk Southern.
Between Jan. 16 and March 31, campaign finance documents show Barham received monetary contributions of $4,070, including $1,970 in personal contributions by Barham to his campaign.
Expenditures, for newspaper advertising, signs, printing, campaign apparel, sponsorships and other services, total $3,296 between Jan. 16 and March 31.
In a separate filing for the time frame between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, Barham received monetary contributions of $8,410. Eight personal contributions totaling $6,410 of that total were reported during the time frame.
Expenditures for advertising, signs, printing, campaign apparel, sponsorships and other services total $9,449 between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022.
In addition to personal loans Barham made to himself, two $1,000 contributors are listed for the time frame between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022. They are Hankins Farms, in Afton; and Segmental Partnership, in Mosheim.
Expenditures of $1,786 are listed between April 1 and 23, for radio advertising and signs, and a $1,000 donation to the Greene County Republican Party.
Two donations were made to Barham’s campaign between April 1 and 23: a $500 donation by the Pat and Michelle Hankins Farm Account, and a $300 donation from the law office of Jason H. Arthur, an Elizabethton attorney.
Pat Hankins, former Greene County sheriff, was defeated by Holt in the 2018 general election after serving one four-year term. Hankins was elected in 2014 as sheriff on the Democratic line in an upset victory against longtime incumbent Sheriff Steve Burns.
WESLEY HOLT
Holt is running for a second four-year term as Greene County sheriff after defeating Hankins in the 2018 general election.
Holt is a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. Before being elected to his first term in 2018, Holt served as administrative captain. He rose through the ranks at the sheriff’s department after first working as a corrections officer at the county jail and then as a patrol deputy. He is also former chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Between Jan. 16 and March 31, campaign finance documents show Holt received monetary contributions of $10,250, including $10,000 in personal contributions by Holt to his campaign.
Expenditures reported between Jan. 16 and March 31 total $9,497, for campaign signs and newspaper and radio advertising.
In a separate filing for the time frame between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, Holt received monetary contributions of $500.
Expenditures between July 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, total $1,113 for campaign apparel and other campaign-related materials, and sponsorships.
Holt listed no additional contributions to his campaign between April 1 and 23.
Expenditures during the time frame running up to the primary total $1,505, for a newspaper campaign advertisement.
Holt’s financial disclosure statements note a $3,000 balance on a loan he took out during his 2018 campaign for sheriff.
Several incumbents running for reelection for Greene County offices have said they are able to use signs and other campaign materials from previous elections for the 2022 primary campaign.