The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents about a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be a member of the department demanding payment for fines.
The agency said in a Facebook post that it has received complaints from residents who say they have been contacted with claims they have missed court dates or jury duty, or that warrants have been issued for their arrest.
The people receiving the calls are told they owe fines that must be settled using pre-paid cards such as Visa, Green Dot or Money Pak.
“The caller sounds legitimate and even has a police scanner in the background and uses real officers' names,” the Sheriff’s Deparmtent’s Facebook post says. “They also provide a callback number that, when called, sounds like a legitimate automated GCSD system. This is a scam and has no affiliation with the Sheriff’s Department.”
Anyone who receives this call should hang up, authorities say. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will never call and ask for payment for anything.
This scam has been conducted for years around the nation but has recently targeted law enforcement agencies in East Tennessee, including the Cocke County Sheriff's Office in recent weeks, according to the post.