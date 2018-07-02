A crash at the intersection of Ripley Island Road and Andrew Johnson Highway injured a Greene County sheriff’s deputy and caused extensive damage to a patrol vehicle Saturday morning.
A second man, driving a 2017 Ford F-150, also sustained injuries and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Deputy David Love’s vehicle was struck by a truck, driven by John Mellon, 76, of Greeneville, while turning from the left eastbound lane on Andrew Johnson Highway onto Ripley Island Road.
The report says Mellon had been stopped at the intersection before pulling into the path of the patrol car. Love was responding to an emergency call, and had his lights and sirens activated. The report says Love swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash.
Charges against Mellon are pending.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, and Greeneville Police Department also responded to the crash.