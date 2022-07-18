The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is among Tennessee law enforcement agencies participating in “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a multi-state speeding enforcement initiative that begins Monday and continues through July 24.
“Drivers who feel the need for speed better hit the brakes or be ready to see blue lights in their rear-view mirror during Operation Southern Slow Down,” sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a news release.
Funding for Greene County Sheriff’s Department participation in the enforcement effort is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” Foster said.
The speed enforcement campaign will target drivers who exceed the speed limit in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to a news release from the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety.
“Speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in fatal or serious-injury crashes. Speeding increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle and threatens the safety of everyone around you. All we ask is for voluntary compliance to ensure everyone can make it home safely,” said Buddy Lewis, THSO director.
Deputies, state troopers and local law enforcement officers will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and local highways in the five states for the entire week “in a team effort to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit,” the THSO news release said.
Law enforcement agencies in the southeast and across the nation have seen a substantial increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 miles per hour in the last two years, the release said.
The toll of people killed in crashes nationwide in 2020 increased by 6.6% compared to 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nearly one out of every three speeding drivers involved in a fatal crash in the United States in 2020 did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash, and 53% of speeding drivers who were involved in speeding crashes in the U.S. in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.
In the southeast, the number of people killed in speed-related crashes in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina increased by 14% in 2020, compared to 2019. There were 1,611 persons killed in traffic crashes that involved speeding in the five states in 2020 and 1,418 persons killed in crashes involving speeding in 2018.
Operation Southern Slow Down began in 2017 when the five states in NHTSA’s Region 4 decided to hold a week-long joint speed enforcement and education campaign in the third week of July with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.