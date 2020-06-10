Sheriff Wesley Holt recently presented college scholarships awarded by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. The TSA awards scholarships to students who have a parent or guardian employed by the sheriff’s department or are full-time employees. The 2020 scholarship recipients are: — Kayla Leigh Allen, daughter of sheriff’s department Chief Financial Officer Ray Allen Jr.— Braxden Joseph Crum, son of sheriff’s department Deputy Mark Crum. — Gabrielle Christene Holt, daughter of Sheriff Wesley Holt and Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt.— Caleb Joshua Willett, son of Greene County Detention Center Administrator Roger Willett. Applicants must be applying or enrolled in at least 12 semester hours at an accredited college or university in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors named scholarship recipients earlier this year. Recipients selected each semester are awarded a $500 scholarship for a maximum of two semesters. The law enforcement parent of the recipient, along with, Sheriff Wesley Holt, were present when the scholarships were presented to students.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition