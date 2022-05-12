Sheriff's Department: Brake Failure Put Vehicle In Pond May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A vehicle went off of Gray Road and into a pond on Thursday. Sun Photo By Dale Long Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A vehicle traveling on Gray Road went off the road on Thursday and into a pond. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said the driver lost control of the vehicle when the brakes went out. He said the driver was transported from the scene with minor injuries. No further information was available Thursday afternoon. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Driver Wesley Holt Motor Vehicle Transports Brake Failure Brake Road Pond Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Town May 14 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.