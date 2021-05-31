The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is receiving a long-needed facelift.
The work by detention center trustees, supervised by maintenance Supervisor Adam Arrington and employee Moses Wiles, has given the sheriff’s department at 116 E. Depot St. a fresh new look that was sorely needed, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
A tan coat of paint with white-trimmed blocks is being applied to the building and overhead catwalk between the sheriff’s department and county courthouse.
“We tried to match it up with the (courthouse) next door to keep it as aesthetically pleasing as we could,” Holt said.
The crew working Thursday morning was painting the sheriff’s department and patching damaged stucco areas before priming and painting them.
Extensive work was completed on the second-floor catwalk.
“Up there was mold. We put down new rubber roofing,” Arrington said.
A trustee painted elevated areas of the building on a rented boom lift.
Holt put funds in the current sheriff’s department budget to undertake the painting and other repair work.
He said it has been many years since the building exterior was painted. The sheriff’s department building dates from the 1940s or 1950s.
Equipment obtained through grants applied for by Holt assists maintenance workers with many projects.
“The use of (surplus) military equipment helps us do a lot of things,” Arrington said.
“It saves the county money,” Holt added. “If we don’t take advantage of these federal grants, someone else will.”
Taxpayers realize additional savings on projects by using trustees with job skills that match the work, along with sheriff’s department employees.
Arrington has received maintenance certifications that enable him to perform specialized jobs such as boiler repairs, Holt said.
“He’s a tremendous asset to this county,” Holt said.