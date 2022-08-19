The Tennessee Highway Safety Office Friday recognized the achievements of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department during its 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge.
This year, 39 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: nine from East Tennessee, 11 from West Tennessee, 11 from Middle Tennessee, eight from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol districts.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a second-place award in the 46-75 Officers category.
Tennessee Highway Patrol District 5, based in Fall Branch, received a second-place award in the Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category.
The Law Enforvement Challenge “is an innovative program supported by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association,” according to the THSO.
The program “provides law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to demonstrate how they promote traffic safety initiatives in the communities they serve. The LEC also allows agencies to learn from one another and establish goals in traffic safety enforcement and education.”
From February to May 2022, agencies work to compile results of their traffic safety efforts conducted during the previous calendar year.
The program targets four major traffic safety priorities: occupant protection, impaired driving, distracted driving, and speeding.