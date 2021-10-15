The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is an active participant in the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign to help reduce speeding-related crashes.
The sheriff’s department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote the program. Through Oct. 29, the sheriff’s department will increase education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and fatalities statewide, Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
There were 258 speed-related crashes in 2020 in Greene County. The speed-related crashes resulted in seven fatalities, Holt said.
Speeding “is becoming a bigger problem across our country,” Holt said.
“We know that speed is one of the main factors contributing to crashes in our country,” Holt said. “Through campaigns like this one, we’re stopping dangerous driving practices where we can, educating the public to obey the posted speed limits, and ultimately making our roadways safe to drive on.”
Deputies will be out on county roadways enforcing speeding laws and looking for other violations during the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, Holt said.
“Also, a portable speed trailer will be set up in selected areas of the county to make the motoring public aware of their speeds,” he said.
The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions.
“Therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users,” Holt said.
The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.
For more information and resources on speeding, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding.