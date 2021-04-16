The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign that began Friday and will run through April 30.
The sheriff’s department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other agencies during the campaign to “increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide,” a news release said.
There were 97 crashes in Greene County in 2020 “that were speed-related by either driving too fast for the road conditions or exceeding the posted speed limit,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
The 97 crashes “resulted in property damage, injuries and six fatalities,” Holt said.
Holt said similar crashes can be prevented simply by slowing down.
“Being late is not worth the risk of the injury or death,” he says.
Sheriff’s Lt, Randy Christy has investigated many speed-related crashes during his law enforcement career.
“These are 97 crashes that should never have occurred. Just slow down,” said Christy, who is a liaison with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Christy said the sheriff’s department will conduct checkpoints “and targeted saturation patrols” as part of the campaign.
“The targeted locations will be areas in which we have identified as high-crash areas where speed is a factor in those crashes,” Christy said.
Christy said that the State of Tennessee requires drivers “to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving.”
“Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions. Therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users,” he said.
The campaign the sheriff’s department and the THP is participating in is conducted in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, AAA – The Auto Club Group, the Students Against Destructive Decisions, and local law enforcement agencies.
Statistics from Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network show there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019.
Of those crashes, 36 percent involved drivers between the ages of 18 and 24.
The public is encouraged to participate in the campaign by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will display “Slow Down Tennessee” outdoor signage as visual reminders for speeding drivers. The signage includes the use of large banners and digital message boards.
For more information on the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, visit: www.tntrafficsafety.org/slow.