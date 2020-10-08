The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints from 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 to 1 a.m. on Oct. 24, in selected areas of Greene County.
“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or or drugs,” a news release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The checkpoints will be held as part "an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the news release said.